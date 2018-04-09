BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The bottom line is this we are in for a BIG warm up!! Why even delay the weather headline of the week. Yeah it is going to be another gray and chilly day. Tomorrow and Wednesday, even with sun, it will only get to the mid 50’s. But a big push of air coming our way from the Southwest will jack that thermometer up to the low mid 70’s on Thursday, and 80 on Friday and Saturday. So are we just going to skip spring altogether? Not hardly, but as I like to say, ‘weather is where is the air coming from.” It is going to be coming from where the AC has been on for a couple of weeks.

You know we are not the only area of the country where everyone, to a man, woman, and child has been asking when does the cold end? Misery loves company they say, and it has been a large gathering of the shivering. Not for long.

