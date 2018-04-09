BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s been a whirlwind of emotions in Anne Arundel County after a week of incidents centered around racial tensions at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena.

There’s now a strong show of unity from the local community.

Chesapeake High has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons: a Confederate flag, a noose, a brawl that broke out inside the school and now parents in the community are doing everything they can to bring students together.

RELATED: Confederate Flag, Noose Found In Student’s Truck At Chesapeake H.S.

The path leading up to Chesapeake High School on Monday was filled with signs of unity, which made a strong statement after racial tensions flared like never before.

“White students, black students. It’s out of hand,” one person said last week. “Nobody feels safe there.”

RELATED: Anne Arundel Co. School At Center Of Racism Allegations

Racial slurs were spotted in the computer lab and a fight with racial overtones broke out, landing a pair of students behind bars.

“It is discouraging because we should be beyond this as a society,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

The community, led by the Anne Arundel County Parent Coalition, are desperate to put an end to this, flooding the school’s property with signs and chalked messages. Other schools showed support as well, and even Gov. Larry Hogan stood tall with Cougar Nation.

Thanks to @GovLarryHogan and Del. Nic @Kipke for their #AACPSAwesome support of students at Chesapeake High School and throughout the Chesapeake cluster! #ChesapeakeUnited #CougarPride

(Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Parents Coalition) pic.twitter.com/UYbI8vt9SR — AACPS (@AACountySchools) April 9, 2018

“It is a group coming together to say we’re not going to tolerate this,” Mosier said. “I truly believe what you’re seeing is what Anne Arundel County is about.”

Two of the students involved in that fight were charged with assault and then released. Police are not identifying them to the public.

Officials say the high school is looking to add a community ambassador and another student advocate to help ease the tensions.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook