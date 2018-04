BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-girl from Essex, who was last seen Monday morning.

Baltimore County police say Zorra Timpson of the 700 block of Mansfield Road was last seen around 8 a.m.

She’s described as 5-foot-1 and weighs 115 pounds.

If you have any information please call police at 410-307-2020.

