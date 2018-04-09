WJZ WEATHER: Chance Of Rain/Snow Mix Monday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Towson apartment Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9:15 a.m., and found two people dead inside the building on Lambourne Rd.

Police say they were called after a maintenance man went into an apartment and found two men dead inside.

Shawn Vincent, with Baltimore Co. PD, says medical examiners are on scene to examine the bodies and determine the cause of death for the two men.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact investigators.

This is developing news. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

