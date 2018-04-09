WJZ WEATHER: Chance Of Rain/Snow Mix Monday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-year-old Baltimore girl is doing her part to spread happiness after giving out flowers to her neighbors.

Canton resident Amy Houck took video of her daughter Jade placing dandelions on the front steps of her neighbors’ homes on Friday.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun spoke with Houck, who said her daughter got the idea after picking some dandelions while walking around a neighborhood square.

Jade then gathered a large pile and began placing a flower on each of her neighbors’ doorsteps.

“She even tried to give one to a puppy in the window,” Houck told The Baltimore Sun. “Everyone felt happier inside, and that this is the type of news that we need to see in Baltimore.”

“We’d like to see more of that love in Canton,” Houck said. “To let each other know we’re all here together. We’re a community. … If we just care a little more about each other, it makes the whole neighborhood better.”

