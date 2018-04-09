BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Baltimore man connected to a murder from last year.

Baltimore police have arrested 25-year-old David Murray for allegedly fatally shooting 43-year-old Kevin Bailey.

Detectives say on Sept. 22 around 11:16 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Reistertown Road, where they discovered Bailey suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bailey ultimately died from his injuries and after months of investigating, police arrested Murray Saturday.

Murray has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons violations. He has been denied bail.

