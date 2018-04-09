WJZ WEATHER: Chance Of Rain/Snow Mix Monday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Baltimore man connected to a murder from last year.

Baltimore police have arrested 25-year-old David Murray for allegedly fatally shooting 43-year-old Kevin Bailey.

Detectives say on Sept. 22 around 11:16 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Reistertown Road, where they discovered Bailey suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bailey ultimately died from his injuries and after months of investigating, police arrested Murray Saturday.

Murray has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons violations. He has been denied bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch