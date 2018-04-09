BALTIMORE (WJZ)–A Maryland man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday after a Transportation Security Administration officer caught him trying to bring a loaded handgun past the security checkpoint.

The Queen Anne’s County man had a loaded 9 mm handgun with three bullets in a carry-on bag, according to TSA.

Officers say they spotted the firearm as the bag was going through the x-ray machine.

The man told TSA officials that he forgot that he had the loaded gun with him.

This is the sixth gun recovered this year at BWI.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook