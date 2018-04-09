Filed Under:BWI Airport, Local TV, TSA

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–A Maryland man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday after a Transportation Security Administration officer caught him trying to bring a loaded handgun past the security checkpoint.

The Queen Anne’s County man had a loaded 9 mm handgun with three bullets in a carry-on bag, according to TSA.

bwi gun 4 7 18 Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun At BWI Airport Says He Forgot He Had It

Officers say they spotted the firearm as the bag was going through the x-ray machine.

 The man told TSA officials that he forgot that he had the loaded gun with him.

This is the sixth gun recovered this year at BWI.

