HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A police captain in Maryland is suspended without pay after being charged with felony forgery, and his chief says that if proven true, the allegations undermine the public’s trust in law enforcement.

News outlets report that Prince George’s County Police Capt. Thomas Hart is accused of forging a signature on a check to withdraw money from a joint account he shares with his ex-wife. A police statement says the 52-year-old is charged with two counts of felony forgery and a count of misdemeanor theft.

Chief Hank Stawinski says he’s deeply troubled by the allegations and will take action to preserve the public trust.

It’s unclear if Hart has a lawyer.

