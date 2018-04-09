BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very chilly and cloudy start to our week with the high stuck in the low 40’s! But big changes are afoot this week!

Tomorrow, we will break into the mid 50’s as the sun will dry things out. Slightly warmer air on on tap for Wednesday, but the real warm-up begins on Thursday, as we break 70 degrees!

By Friday and Saturday we expect to get close to the 80-degree mark for the first time since last October!

Spring will bounce right into early summer! Enjoy.

