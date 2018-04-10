BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities arrested a Baltimore man after he was released from the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday.

City police say they arrested Santos Stanfield-Martin for allegedly fatally shooting a 43-year-old man in the 3400 block of Hilldale Place.

Officers say they responded to the scene at 4:13 a.m. Thursday, where they found the victim and Stanfield-Martin suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stanfield-Martin was later arrested for murder after being released from the hospital.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, handgun violations and reckless endangerment.

Detectives say a dispute was the cause for the shooting.

