BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s a race against the clock with the kick off of Light City 2018 just days away.

Artists of all kinds are scrambling to get ready. That means more than constructing light installations.

Local restaurants are preparing themed menus with tons of food ready to serve for the big event.

There are plenty of options for hundreds of thousands of hungry visitors.

“We’re going to have to kick them out a lot faster than in this type of space,” said Tim “Chyno” Chin of Pinch Dumplings.

Vendors like Pinch Dumplings are already kicking into high speed ahead of the launch of Light City.

Chyno says they’ll have thousands of dumplings ready to serve to hundreds of thousands of hungry customers.

“We’ll have a vegan option, we’ll have a beef option and we’ll have a pork option,” he said.

Steamed and ready in three minutes flat, or if you prefer your snack hot on the half shell, Urban Oyster will be shucking, grilling and serving their signature oysters.

Owner Jasmine Norton says they’re gearing up for even larger crowds than last year.

“I think it’s awesome that we’re all getting a shot to have a platform on such a large scale,” Norton said.

It’s a shot at a big boost in business for local foodies. Even all the way down to dessert.

The gals at Berries by Quicha will hand dip and dish out beautiful packages of themed berries and fan favorites every day of the festival.

“We have the toffee, the white swizzle and the white Oreo,” Laquicha Brown said.

They hope it drives local customers back through their doors once the lights come down.

“We knew that Baltimore loved us, so now we’re going to give them more of what we know they love,” Brown said.

There will be more than a dozen food and drink vendors set up all throughout the Harbor, including coffee and cocktails.

