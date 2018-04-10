BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh has announced a plan to get more people on the course while also getting more summer jobs for teenagers.

Baltimore has five great public golf courses and thousands of teenagers in the city who want good summer jobs. Put the two together and you get the first Mayor’s Cup, which will be held May 26 to June 3.

Through the years, the Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation has contributed $8 million to Baltimore youth organizations. Now, they’re announcing a week-long fundraiser for YouthWorks.

“16,500 young people applied to go to work this summer, and we want to make sure they work. That’s at a cost of about $1,600 per student,” Pugh said.

7,500 summer jobs are ready for students, but the mayor’s office is asking for more.

“We’ve got young people who’ve been prepared. They’ve been screened, they’re prepared for interviews. They’re ready to come out and meet with interviewers. We have young people who are committed to work,” said Ernest Dorsey of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

Students like Stephon Moody.

“I have been with YouthWorks for eight years, and I love every day of it. I wake up every morning not regretting a single decision I made with YouthWorks,” Moody said.

Baltimore Golf Week is a seven-day celebration of the sport, including a special Mayor’s Cup, a million-dollar hole-in-one competition and special events at all classic five courses.

Money raised during Baltimore Golf Week will support the five-week summer job program to students between the ages of 14 and 21.

