WASHINGTON (WJZ)– Washington DC’s world-famous cherry blossoms are in full bloom, lining the Tidal Basin with gorgeous color.

Dressed each springtime in stunning pink and white, millions of tiny cherry blossoms have taken over Washington DC. The floral focal point of a basin flanked by monuments is once again in full bloom.

The white and pink flowers draw in more than 1 million visitors every year.

The flowers hit peak bloom days ago, but are still hanging on and there’s still plenty of time to visit.

“Oh my gosh that’s beautiful,” Alex Basczewski of Frederick said.

The Tidal Basin now is selfie central for the 1.5 million who complete the pilgrimage from all over the world.

“ I’ve been here before but it wasn’t during the spring, so it’s really cool to come out and see all of the blossoms,” Sydney Anderson of Utah said.

“They’re really beautiful. We don’t really have these in Seattle because it’s too cold,” Seattle native Amaiyah Olson said. “But it’s really cool that I got to see them.”

The blossoms peaked Thursday, but friends from Utah planned their trip at just the right time.

“We were hoping we’d time the cherry blossoms, and we ended up doing that,” Utah resident Sam Emmett said.

The National Park Service says the flowers are hanging on thanks to colder temperatures this week, that are slowing the growth of the leaves that will eventually take their place.

The 3,000 pink and white blooming trees were a gift from Tokyo more than 100 years ago.

The trees have grown from a seasonal wonder to a month-long floral fascination.

“It is a way to showcase how beautiful the city is. It’s the DC side of Washington DC. No politics, nothing but beauty and fun and fabulous experiences,” said Cherry Blossom Festival President Diana Mayhew.

The National Park Service says the blossoms should stay picture-worthy through Saturday, the day of the Cherry Blossom parade.

You can find performances and vendors near the Tidal Basin all week. For a full list of festival activities, click HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook