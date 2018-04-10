BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say two men were shot in East Baltimore on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Preston Street for a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook