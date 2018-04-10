Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Shooting, Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say two men were shot in East Baltimore on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Preston Street for a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch