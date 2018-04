BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after being pulled from a fire in the 400 block of south Vincent street in West Baltimore.

Monday night fire crews responded to the two-story building and found the man inside in cardiac arrest.

He died at the hospital.

Last night FFs pulled an adult male from a 2-story dwelling in the 400 blk of S. Vincent St. The adult male was in cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital. Heavy fire was visible from the 1st & 2nd floors. The cause is under investigation @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/0ijbpMXNyA — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 10, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

