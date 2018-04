BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Monday night.

Maryland State Police responded to the scene at southbound MD 295 at I-695 just after 9 p.m.

All soundbound 295 lanes were closed, bringing traffic to a halt.

UPDATE: Crash in AA Co MD 295 S/N AT I-695. All lanes closed southbound. 2 Left lanes closed northbound. Use alternate route. #mdtraffic SOC — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 11, 2018

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released details about the crash nor the identity of the victim.

