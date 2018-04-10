BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a federal agent has been arrested for a road rage incident that occurred last month.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says Williams Dent, 57, a federal agent who works for the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators say on March 26 around 11 p.m., they responded to Severn Hills Ways and Severn Hills Lane in Severn, where a man told them that while he was driving in the area of Harmans Road near Dorsey Road, he pulled over to let a tailgating vehicle to pass him.

He said the driver, identified as Dent, also pulled over to confront him. The victim drove from the area and once again, was followed by Dent, prompting him to pull over again. This time in the area of Severn Hills Lane. While stopped, Dent allegedly got out of his car, confronted the man with a handgun and identified himself a federal agent.

Detectives say a verbal exchange occurred before the victim left the area.

Dent was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, stalking and firearm use in the commission of a violent crime.

