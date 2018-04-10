Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Prince George's County Police

MIAMI (AP) — Two officers from a Maryland police department have been arrested in Miami in unrelated incidents.

The Miami Herald reports 27-year-old Steven Pascal was arrested on Sunday afternoon at Miami International Airport on an out-of-state warrant. Authorities said Pascal’s girlfriend accused him of assaulting her and filed a warrant for assault and reckless endangerment with Anne Arundel County police while Pascal was on a trip to Mexico.

He’s awaiting extradition to Maryland to face charges.

Charles Williams was arrested Monday while interfering in the arrests of people who were fighting.

Miami Beach police said he was a police officer, but was asked to leave. He took an “aggressive fighting stance” and was charged with resisting arrest.

Attorneys weren’t listed on jail records.

Prince Georges County police said the officers will be suspended.

