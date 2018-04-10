BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday was just a gross color of gray…and chilly. Look, there is a shade of wet gray that we’ll call monochromatic, a photographers phrase. It makes the colors of Spring flowers just POP!! Some of the seasons most vibrant colors are on day’s like that. Yesterday was not that color and just blah. Mentally I think a lot of us “bottomed out” on lousy spring weather yesterday.

However this is a new day and forecast and one day close to Thursday’s forecast high of 72°. Today we will hit 55°. Plus we will add sun to the mix and even a bit of humidity.

The weather is pretty darn calm, frankly the weather until Sunday is pretty darn calm. P.D.C., that may have to become part of this weather blogs lexicon. Think about that. Think about how relaxed the rest of Spring and Summer would be.

We can hope, can’t we!?

MB!

