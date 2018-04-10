LIGHT CITY 2018: Where In Baltimore Is Light City Charlie?WJZ Light City Camera At Maryland Science Center | All You Need To Know About Light City 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to remove the name of a former Maryland state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case from the Democratic primary ballot.

News outlets report three voters registered in former state senator Nathaniel Oaks’ Baltimore district sued the Maryland State Board of Elections on Tuesday to force Oaks’ name off the June 26 ballot. Although the 71-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud and honest services fraud after he resigned last month, he met all the requirements to appear on the ballot as of the filing deadline.

Accordingly, the lawsuit also seeks to declare unconstitutional the Maryland statutes that freeze the primary ballot nearly four months in advance.

State elections administrator Linda H. Lamone is named in the lawsuit, and says her office is reviewing the complaint.

