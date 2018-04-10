BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 16 year olds were arrested in Annapolis Monday afternoon after police say they were carrying loaded handguns.

Keijuan Colbert and William Herold were both charged as adults with illegal possession of the handgun and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The Annapolis Police Department reports the arrests happened near the unit block of Bens Dr.

Officers were in the area investigating recent crimes, when they found Colbert was carrying a loaded handgun in his waistband.

While officers were taking Colbert into custody, detectives stopped Herold, who was found to have a loaded handgun concealed at his ankle.

Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

