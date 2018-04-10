BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday was another day of well-below normal temperatures, but it ended up 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tomorrow promises to be a few degrees warmer still, then we really bust into the warm spring air you have been waiting for!

By Thursday, we should break 70, and by Friday, how about 80?!

The next chance of rain will come on Sunday and cooler temperatures, as well, which will continue next week.

