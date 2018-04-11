BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The incumbent for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, is being challenged by two Democrats, former Deputy Attorney General Thiruvendran Vignarajah and former Assistant State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.

This is Mosby’s first term in office, and months after taking office, she brought indictments against police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.

Mosby’s campaign website lists convictions of violent repeat offenders and new strategies for prosecuting them among her accomplishments.

Ivan Bates represents city residents who say they were victims of the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, and he is campaigning on a platform of aggressive prosecution of all violent crimes.

“I stand up for the people and I fight for justice,” he said.

Vignarajah has been a city and federal prosecutor and deputy attorney general of Maryland.

“The state’s attorney has to lead the charge, not stand in the way,” he said.

His campaign promises “the most innovative, transparent, progressive prosecutor’s office in the history of the country.”

Because there are no Republicans in the race, the winner of the Democratic primary will be the presumptive winner of the November election.

