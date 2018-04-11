BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are searching for a man they say attempted to kidnap two teenagers on separate occasions.

He is described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 30’s, 5′ 10″ tall, and thin (possibly weighing approximately 160 pounds.) This is a composite sketch of the suspect:

Police say one incident happened on Friday April 6, at approximately 7:50 p.m. A 14-year-old female was returning home from the 7-11 on 12861 Clopper Road when she was approached by a man in a white vehicle, possibly a smaller SUV.

According to police the Hispanic male driver of the vehicle then asked if she needed a ride, which she declined. Police say the man then exited his vehicle, grabbed her arm and began pulling on it. The victim was able to free herself and ran home.

Authorities say after they released that information, they received a call from the family of a second, 16-year-old female who reported she was approached by a man twice.

They say the first time was approximately eight weeks ago at a bus stop in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road in Germantown. The female reported that the suspect approached her at approximately 3:20 p.m. in a white vehicle, possibly a smaller SUV and asked if she needed a ride. She said no and the suspect drove away.

The second time was approximately two weeks later at approximately 9:00 a.m. as she was walking home from the 7-Eleven located at Clopper Road and Mateny Road. The same man approached her in the vehicle and asked if she needed a ride. She declined and he drove away.

Police say after interviewing the two victims they have determined the same suspect was involved in all three incidents.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have information about these events to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information provided to Crime Solvers that leads to an arrest and/or indictment for this crime.

