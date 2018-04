BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Baltimore man who was driving with a suspended license and three loaded handguns.

City police say 25-year-old Devin Scott was arrested after a traffic stop in the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue Tuesday.

Officers say Scott was driving with a suspended license and had three loaded handguns in the car, two of which were reported stolen from Baltimore County.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook