BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have charged a suspect with first degree murder for a fatal shooting.

According to police, Dante Henderson, 28, was arrested Tuesday for a homicide that occurred on April 7 in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street.

The homicide took place in west Baltimore around 3:00 a.m. when officers were called for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Baltimore Police Investigate Two Overnight Fatal Shootings

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Henderson was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook