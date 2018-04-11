BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of attacking an MTA bus driver and firing several shots.

Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration Police say this incident happened on April 4, as the suspect boarded a bus in the 1100 block of Bentalou St.

Police say he then attacked the bus driver, before getting off the bus and firing several shots.

The bus driver’s condition was not released.

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call MDOT MTA Police at (410) 454-7720.

