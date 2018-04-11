BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrest a Cecil County man after they say they found evidence of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Police say William Nelson Hughes, 40, is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of illegal possession of a firearm, and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Hughes was arrested at his home at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. He is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

According to police, in November 2017, an investigator with the Delaware State Police conducted an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography. They say the investigator downloaded child pornography from a computer later determined to be operating from Hughes’s residence. The investigator then contacted Maryland authorities and Maryland troopers took over the investigation.

Police say they served a search warrant Wednesday morning alongside law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security & Investigations. They say a preliminary review of William Hughes’s electronic devices revealed evidence supporting the child pornography charges.

Officials also say they found and confiscated a handgun and ammunition Hughes was prohibited by state law to have.

The investigation is ongoing.

