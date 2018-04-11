Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ready to party? Here comes that warm up. Right now as I write this blog, around 7 A.M., it is 34°. This time tomorrow morning it will be 43°.

Today’s high 58°, tomorrow 72°. The forecast relief is here. Eventually we will see nature find it’s normal again, and that will be at the end of the weekend.  Beyond the weekend that return to normal, temperatures in the mid 60’s, seems to be on solid ground. At least not on frozen ground. A subject better discussed later in the weekend.

In the meanwhile, (short sweet and to the point), tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday, two words. HECK YEAH! Wait, one final word…ENJOY!

MB!

