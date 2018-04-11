Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Randallstown

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County crews have responded to an explosion at a Randallstown apartment complex.

Officials say the explosion occurred in the 3400 block of Carriage Hall on the second floor Wednesday.

First responders say the building has been evacuated and crews are monitoring for gas as BGE crews are en route.

No injuries have been reported.

Displaced residents are getting assistance with shelter, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

