BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County crews have responded to an explosion at a Randallstown apartment complex.

Officials say the explosion occurred in the 3400 block of Carriage Hall on the second floor Wednesday.

#BCoFD o/s 3400 blk Carriage Hill Ci, 21133, for explosion in 2nd floor garden apt; no injuries reported. Adjacent apt buildings evacuated. Crews monitoring for gas. BGE en route. EA^EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 11, 2018

First responders say the building has been evacuated and crews are monitoring for gas as BGE crews are en route.

#BREAKING: explosion happened on the second floor of the apartment complex, neighbors say they heard a loud boom & felt the building shake. @wjz #WJZ #BaltimoreCounty pic.twitter.com/V7wMqfzpZ3 — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) April 11, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING: Fire & BGE crews on scene in Randallstown for an explosion at the Carriage Hill apartment complex, no injuries have been reported. @wjz #WJZ #BaltimoreCounty pic.twitter.com/5rlGq5jGu3 — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) April 11, 2018

Displaced residents are getting assistance with shelter, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

