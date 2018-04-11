BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More than 24 after a massive fire damaged nearly a dozen home in Hampden–a number of the homeowners are trying to rebuild their lives.

Seventy-two firefighters battled the smoke and flames from the fire on Roland Avenue could be seen for miles. There’s still no word on sparked the massive 2-alarm fire on Tuesday.

A few homeowners returned Wednesday. Many of them are still in disbelief and shock. They say they’re looking forward to rebuilding and coming back home.

Radio calls described the frantic moments:

“Check to make sure all of the homes have been evacuated. Evacuate the roof.”

Nearly a dozen home on Roland Avenue were damaged. Officials say the blaze started between the roof and third floor of one of the homes.

Tears flooded the faces of homeowners.

“I want to cry right now. I’m actually holding it back,” resident Steve Knott said. “That’s everything that you work for. You know, just the memories.”

Knott’s home of more than 50 years is one of the now charred and burned. He like many of his neighbors–are now trying to salvage whatever they can.

“I was worried about losing this,” he added. “This and that are the small things that I have of my parents.”

A priceless ring from his mom.

As Baltimore fire investigators search for answers into what ignited the fire, witnesses say it may have started with construction crews working on the roof of one of the homes.

“A fire this big, you would think that somebody would have died in it, thank God nobody did,” Knott said.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Firefighters did rescue one person.

