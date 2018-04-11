Filed Under:Baltimore Horseshoe Casino, Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore was evacuated Wednesday after a small fire was reported inside one of the restaurants, fire officials say.

A small kitchen fire broke out in Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar just after 3:30 p.m.,according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Blair Skinner.

Skinner said a cooking appliance caught fire, which caused the casino to briefly be evacuated.

The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived to the scene.

Chopper 13 was over the scene, where about 100 people were seen standing outside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch