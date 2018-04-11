BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore was evacuated Wednesday after a small fire was reported inside one of the restaurants, fire officials say.

A small kitchen fire broke out in Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar just after 3:30 p.m.,according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Blair Skinner.

Skinner said a cooking appliance caught fire, which caused the casino to briefly be evacuated.

The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived to the scene.

Chopper 13 was over the scene, where about 100 people were seen standing outside the building.

No injuries were reported.

