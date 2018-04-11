BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stars and constellations usually drowned out by city lights are coming down to Earth for Light City in downtown Baltimore.

Positioned on Pier 4 near the aquarium, Solar Power/Solar System aims to bring the natural glow of our universe to Light City.

“This is a quieter piece for Light City. There’s a lot of bright, flashy things and this is more of a contemplative space,” artist Sam Sethi said.

Sethi and Andy Holtin spent nearly four months plotting the stars, building the structure and researching the history behind light in Charm City.

“We were both just really blown away to find out that Baltimore was the first city outside of England to have public lighting — street lamps,” Holtin said.

The lights on top of the exhibit pay homage to the first lanterns that illuminated the city nearly 200 years ago.

Walking in, visitors are transported to the exact position of the stars at 9 p.m. on Light City’s opening night.

“They look up and are just amazed by what’s above us all the time that we can’t see,” Sethi said.

The whole project is powered by solar panels that are harnessing the power of our solar systems largest star to light up Baltimore.

All week, artists have been installing and perfecting their work in the Inner Harbor.

Artists have been preparing for the electric two-week festival in Charm City, featuring lights of all shapes, sizes, colors — and in this case, constellations.

Sethi and Holtin will be at their piece all during Light City starting Saturday night.

As part of WJZ’s community connection, we are proud to be a sponsor of Light City. Find out more about Light City here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook