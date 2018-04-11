BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two men found dead inside a Towson apartment, in what police say was a targeted attack.

Stanley B. Brunson, Jr., 29, and Shameek Davone Joyner, 28, were found dead inside a fifth floor apartment on Lambourne Rd. Monday morning.

Police say they were called after a maintenance man went into the apartment and found the two men dead inside.

Brunson and Joyner had both reportedly “suffered trauma to their upper bodies.” Police did not release further information on their injuries.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about these victims or this double homicide is asked to call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

