Filed Under:Double murder, Local TV, Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two men found dead inside a Towson apartment, in what police say was a targeted attack.

Stanley B. Brunson, Jr., 29,  and Shameek Davone Joyner, 28, were found dead inside a fifth floor apartment on Lambourne Rd. Monday morning.

RELATED: Police Investigating 2 Bodies Found Inside Towson Apartment As Double Homicide

Police say they were called after a maintenance man went into the apartment and found the two men dead inside.

Brunson and Joyner had both reportedly “suffered trauma to their upper bodies.” Police did not release further information on their injuries.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about these victims or this double homicide is asked to call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch