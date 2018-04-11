By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That warmup we have been searching for all month long is finally on its way!

Thursday should top out at 70 degrees, and then we are hoping that on both Friday and Saturday we may get to 80 degrees!

By late Saturday night, some showers may show up, and they will likely continue on Sunday as cooler air begins to move our way once again.

Enjoy this nice taste of spring. Still not sure that really consistent spring warmth is hear to stay.

