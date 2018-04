BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s ‘Iron Man’ gets some recognition of his own.

The Smithsonian will present Cal Ripken Jr. with the Great Americans Medal.

The ceremony is Tuesday night at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C.

The Smithsonian says Cal’s lifetime of contributions that embody American ideas and ideals is what earned him the award.

Ripken played 21 seasons for The Baltimore Orioles.

