LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– A community of support for Baltimore-area cancer patients is reaching out for your help.

Hopewell Cancer Support in Timonium, is looking for runners for its 21st annual fundraising 5K.

Hopewell runs entirely on donations and has been a home for those fighting cancer and their family members for 25 years.

Whether patient, caretaker or loved one, Hopewell is a home away from home for those on a cancer journey.

“Often people say when they drive in the driveway, it just relaxes them before they even get out of their car,” executive director Suzanne Brace said. “It just has a way of centering them.”

For a quarter-century, Hopewell Cancer Support has provided support groups, lectures, activities, exercise and meditation–all tailored to those on a similar path.

And Hopewell’s classes are all free of charge–not only for adults, but for kids whose parents are fighting.

“It is a community of love, a community of support, and a community of giving,” Reach Out and Run co-chair Hazel Teal said.

For those like Teal, whose husband survived leukemia, the upcoming Reach Out and Run 5K fundraiser is a personal mission to keep the doors open.

“It is critical that we reach our goals so that the programs can remain free to everyone,” Teal said.

For their 21st annual run, Hopewell expects about 1,000 runners and walkers.

“Reach Out and Run to us means that we get to, hopefully, fill the coffers and get at least one-fourth of our year paid for,” Brace said.

Reach Out and Run is at Goucher College on April 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Runners can register at the race or online.

