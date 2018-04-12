BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finally. 74° today. And the low 80’s tomorrow, and Saturday. No change in that forecast but two other changes are on the way and we do need to discuss.

The first change is a bump up in temperatures on Sunday. We are still calling for rain but have moved the day’s high up to 74° from the mid 60’s. The second change is a drop in temperatures as we move into next week. We have moved the numbers down from the low 60’s into the upper then LOW 50’s. I’m not trying to throw water on our Spring parade here but those changes do need to be noted. My suggestion is to just enjoy the warm up even with some gray and damp on Sunday. It has been too long in coming to let anything future temp ruin it.

ENJOY!

MB!

