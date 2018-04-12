BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For the third year, Baltimore will be transformed into a sparkling city.

We all love Charlie the Peacock, now his team of designers are unveiling his bigger and brighter cousin: octopus.

The whimsical sea creature will make his debut at Light City 2018.

It is the second large-scale kinetic sculpture from a trio of Baltimore artists, who created the wildly popular peacock named Charlie.

“The peacock opened and closed simply, we wanted to elaborate on that and expand on that and be careful what you wish for because then you have to make it,” Tim Scofield of Digital Mechanical Sculpture said.

The group wanted to design a piece far more elaborate.

“We’ve been living with Charlie for the last couple of years, so I’m glad people like it,” Scofield said. “But I think excitement is mostly around this because it’s new is much more complicated.”

Creating the octopus compared to Charlie the Peacock was a much more challenging project. It took more time, it has more lights and motors.

The playful creature lights up in a colorful sequence, while the arms dance in an underwater rhythm.

“I’m excited to see it and have other people’s reactions. I think it will be equally as impressive as Charlie,” Scofield added.

The sparkling octopus will be located near the aquarium on Pier 5.

Light City officially kicks off Saturday.

