BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man who they say attempted armed “busjacking” of a Washington D.C. Metrobus in New Carrollton.

According to a press release from Metro Transit Police, Tariq Kirkland, 38, boarded the F4 Metrobus in the 7700-block of Riverdale Road and brandished a knife in an attempt to rob a passenger.

The statement says the Metrobus operator heard what was happening, pulled over, secured the bus, and notified the Bus Operations Control Center for an emergency response.

Suspect arrested following attempted armed busjacking and robbery in New Carrollton https://t.co/YLIaBcE2Sw #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 12, 2018

Officials say Kirkland then walked to the front of the bus with the knife and ordered the driver and all 16 passengers to exit the bus. He then sat in the drivers seat and tried to take control. He was unsuccessful due to a security feature that prevents an unauthorized person from taking control.

According to the statement, the operator flagged down a Prince George’s County Police officer, who detained the suspect until Metro Transit Police arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Kirkland is expected to face charges of attempted armed carjacking, attempted robbery, and first degree assault.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook