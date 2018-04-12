PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– A young girl wrote a note to her local volunteer firefighters to thank them for the job they do; they returned the favor and more.

When the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company truck pulled away from Bedford Road Thursday morning, it had a special passenger, 9-year-old Lailah Khan, who had written a personal letter to the volunteers and enclosed a $10 donation.

“The letter said, ‘can you please donate and help out,’ so I thought I would like to do that, because I haven’t done something like that,” said Lailah. “I didn’t know it was going to turn out like this.”

“It was just one of those letters that had everybody stop and read it. And it made us pause. It was nice to see folks especially that young appreciate what our firefighters and EMT’s do every day,” said Captain Scott Goldstein of the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Lailah was presented with her own helmet, a fire company patch and t-shirt, and she loved the firetruck ride from her home to her school, Bedford Elementary.

“When I was riding by here everyone was going ‘hi Lailah,’ I was saying ‘oh my god,’ it was really cool.” she added.

Lailah’s generosity is well known at her school where she is in the fourth grade.

“We are just so impressed and proud of her. It’s not surprising though, because she is an amazingly kind student,” said Bedford Elementary principal Christina Connolly. “She does acts of kindness all the time and we’re just glad she’s being recognized in this way.”

“The volunteers help people if there’s a fire. They help people if they fall off of something,” Lailah added. “I feel thankful for them.”

At a future date, Lailah and her family will also be guests of the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company for a dinner at the firehouse.

