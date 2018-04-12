BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Phillips Seafood is shaking things up with a new concept for one of its Ocean City restaurants: “tacos, tequila and more.”

The Phillips Seafood House on 141st Street will reopen May 1 as Bayside Cantina, a Mexican restaurant. The iconic Eastern Shore seafood chain announced the change on Facebook on Wednesday.

The eatery will serve tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, as well as specialty margaritas, mojitos, Mexican beers, tequila and more.

The restaurant will continue to be owned and operated by the Phillips family.

For customers seeking the traditional Phillips experience, head to the original location at 2004 Philadelphia Ave.

The flagship location is located at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

Reactions on social media have been mixed.

“Noooooo!!! This location had way better food! Ugh guess we’ll be looking for a new seafood place out this way,” one person commented.

“Can’t wait to try the new concept this spring!” another wrote.

Others have yet to make up their minds.

“Well….Phillips and Mexican don’t seem to jive, but will try it and see…” one person wrote.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook