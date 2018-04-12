BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department officials released additional information Thursday on the independent panel reviewing the murder of detective Sean Suiter.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa announced the members of the panel, which will not have subpoena powers, but will interview witnesses.

The chair of the panel will be James “Chips” Stewart, is currently a Senior Advisor to the Department of Justice’s Smart Policing Initiative.

The co-chair is James “Chip” Coldren, Ph.D, who is the Managing Director for Justice Programs at CNA.

The other members will be Gary T. Childs, who spent more than 21 years with the Baltimore County Police Department, Rick Fuentes, who is a 39-year veteran of the New Jersey State Police, Peter Modafferi, Charlie Scheeler, and Marvin Syndor, who spent 25 years as a detective in the Baltimore PD Homicide Unit.

Click here for the full biographies of the panel members.

Suiter was shot at close range with his own service weapon on November 15, 2017, and died the next day. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren was at Thursday’s press conference, and will have the latest on the members coming up on WJZ News at 4, 5, and 6.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook