By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday brought summer-like temperatures as we reached the mid to upper 70s across the region.

With lots of sun tomorrow and most of Saturday, we should reach the low 80s, which will be the warmest we have seen since last October.

By Sunday, a front and an area of low pressure will bring showers, some steady rain and possibly a thunderstorm by early Monday.

Cooler and slow clearing will take hold by later on Monday, as we approach normal temperatures and below normal next week.

Enjoy this early taste of summer, and Light City, as well!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch