BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday brought summer-like temperatures as we reached the mid to upper 70s across the region.

With lots of sun tomorrow and most of Saturday, we should reach the low 80s, which will be the warmest we have seen since last October.

By Sunday, a front and an area of low pressure will bring showers, some steady rain and possibly a thunderstorm by early Monday.

Cooler and slow clearing will take hold by later on Monday, as we approach normal temperatures and below normal next week.

Enjoy this early taste of summer, and Light City, as well!

