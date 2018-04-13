BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police investigate after two separate shootings Thursday leave two men dead.

Officers responded to the the 1600 block of Moreland Avenue for a report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m.

They say when they arrived they found Dominic Smith, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. Smith was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers also responded to the 1000 block of Hollins Street for a report of a shooting later that night at 9:42 p.m.

Once there, they say they found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he finally succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

