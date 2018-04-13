BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A threat targeting African-Americans was discovered at Chesapeake High School on Thursday, school officials say.

In a letter to parents, Principal Stephen Gorski said that the threat was found on the wall of a boy’s bathroom.

It’s the latest in a series of racially charged incidents at the Anne Arundel County school.

On Monday, a racist message targeting African-Americans students was written on a mousepad at the school. Earlier that day, the path leading up to the school was filled with signs of unity.

The Pasadena school has recently been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons: a Confederate flag, a noose and a brawl that broke out inside the school.

Two of the students involved in that fight were charged with assault and then released. Police are not identifying them to the public.

“It is discouraging because we should be beyond this as a society,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

Officials say the high school is looking to add a community ambassador and another student advocate to help ease the tensions.

The school is investigating the incidents and urging parents to talk with their children.

