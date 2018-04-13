BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old babysitter is now behind bars after police say she gave a 6-month-old an enema, and the lubricant used to administer the enema led to the baby’s death.

Lataya Hutchins was arrested Thursday, and charged with first-degree child abuse in the death of Indira Henderson.

Back on November 18, 2017, police were called to the 5400 block of Plainfield Ave., just before 9 a.m., to investigate an unconscious baby.

Responding officers found a 6-month-old girl, Indira Henderson, being treated by medics.

Henderson was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into Henderson’s death revealed that her babysitter, Hutchins, had administered an enema to Henderson because the infant had not pooped in four days.

After getting permission from Henderson’s mother, Hutchins applied a lubricant with warm water. After the enema was administered, Henderson immediately began convulsing, and died a short time later at the hospital.

The autopsy investigation for Henderson was completed on March 30, and her death was ruled a homicide by poisoning.

Medical examiners found that the lubricant used by Hutchins had Lidocaine in it, which led to Henderson’s death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook