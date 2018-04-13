BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say a brush fire is burning through several acres in College Park.
The fire broke out Friday afternoon off of Metzerott Road near the University of Maryland. Chopper 13 is over the scene.
Prince George’s County Fire spokesperson Mark Brady said in a tweet that the fire was spreading and is near homes in the College Park Woods community and near Cherokee Lane Elementary School.
The fire is also burning near a Pepco substation and several powerlines.
Traffic is being diverted in the area.
This is a developing story.
