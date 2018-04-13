BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say a brush fire is burning through several acres in College Park.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon off of Metzerott Road near the University of Maryland. Chopper 13 is over the scene.

Prince George’s County Fire spokesperson Mark Brady said in a tweet that the fire was spreading and is near homes in the College Park Woods community and near Cherokee Lane Elementary School.

U/D College Park brush fire covers several acres and spreading. PGFD has units on location to protect homes in College Park Woods community and homes near Cherokee Lane Elem School. Avoid Metzerott Road as multiple Fire & EMS are blocking road. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2018

The fire is also burning near a Pepco substation and several powerlines.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Traffic Alert: Metzerott Road is closed to motor vehicle traffic between the Astronomical Observatory and Archives due to fire trucks in the roadway. Please use alternative routes and follow police directions. pic.twitter.com/tl2BQprbDw — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 13, 2018

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook