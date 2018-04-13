BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Excerpts from former FBI Director James Comey’s new book are coming out and he is firing back at President Trump. He is taking aim at everything from the president’s actions to his appearance.

Comey calls the president unethical in his new book, “A Higher Loyalty.” The former FBI Director blasts the president as “untethered to truth” and goes onto say his leadership is “ego driven and about personal loyalty.”

Comey previously questioned the president’s honesty during his testimony before Congress.

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought it really important to document.”

Comey recalls briefing the Trump team before the inauguration on the allegations contained in the then-unsubstantiated dossier on Russian interferes in the election. Comey writes “they were going to lead a country that had been attacked by a foreign adversary yet they had no questions about what the future Russian threat might be.” Instead, Comey writes, they launched into a strategy session about how to “spin what we’d just told them to the public.”

Comey says the president focused on one of the most salacious allegations in the dossier. The allegation that he had a sexual encounter in a Moscow hotel room.

He says Trump strongly denied the allegations. The president has called Comey a showboat and a liar.

President Trump responded to the book on Twitter calling Comey “a proven leaker & liar,” and accusing him of lying to Congress under oath. He says it was his “great honor” to fire Comey.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

The Republican National Committee set to launch an aggressive response to the book, and just unveiled a new website: lyincomey.com. It disputes many of Comey’s claims.

When he was fired, he said John Kelly told him he was sick about the situation. Later, Kelly became the chief of staff.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook