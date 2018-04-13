BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is now just one day away, and artists are putting the finishing touches on their installments as they get ready to light up the city.

Excited visitors were already checking out the exhibits in the beautiful weather Friday afternoon.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta met visitors from as far away as Tennessee, who are excited to see all that Light City has to offer, even before the lights are turned on.

The installations are up, and the excitement is building at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor as Light City prepares to electrify Charm City for the third year.

“I think Light City has become so popular, and has become a new tradition for our city so quickly, because it brings people together from so many different platforms,” said Kathy Hornig, with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

At Rash Field, massive steel sculptures went up this week, becoming a drone race course.

Artist Rombout Frieling, from the Netherlands, is thrilled to bring his optical illusion piece – “Colour Moves” – to Baltimore.

“It’s very exciting, also to do this project here and to see this big Light City event,” he said.

All week, Chopper 13 has watched from the air as pieces have come together.

LIGHT CITY PREP: @WJZCaptJeff and Chopper 13 have a bird's eye look as @LightCityBmore exhibits are being set up at the Inner Harbor #LightCity2018 pic.twitter.com/KJSmIv0Woo — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) April 11, 2018

And on the ground, these artists’ exhibits are already catching the eyes of visitors, who eager for opening night.

[REPORTER: “What do you think of all this stuff?”] “It’s pretty cool actually. It’s like all these lights!,” said Carson Mullaney, who is visiting from Kentucky.

Last year, nearly half a million people visited Light City at night, responsible for a $44 million surge in Baltimore’s economy.

The Lomas family is part of about a third of visitors who come from out of state.

They checked out the exhibit “Prismatica” even before the lights were turned on.

“They’re very pretty. It’s kind of cool to see the light reflecting off the prisms,” said Alaina Lomas, who is visiting from Tennessee.

The finishing touches are being applied, as artists assemble, perfect, and prep, to light up Baltimore Saturday night.

There is a packed schedule for Saturday as Light City kicks off, including the drone prix, DJs, a parade, and a performance by Grandmaster Flash.

